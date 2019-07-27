|
Dorothy (Schmitigal) Bielas, age 90, of Springfield, Wisconsin, died on June 14, 2019, in Waukesha Memorial hospital, following a brief illness. She was born May 29, 1929, in Goetzville, Michigan, to Koney and Nellie (Kucharczyk) Schmitigal.
Dorothy is survived by her children, John (Karen) Bielas of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Tom (Susan) Bielas of Lyons, Wisconsin, two grandchildren, John Joseph (Kim) Bielas of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Lisa Bielas of Springfield, Ohio; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson Carver and Lily Stoltz. She is also survived by brothers, Conrad Schmitigal, Stanley (Marjorie Schmitigal, Harold (Barbara) Schmitigal, Ken (Dianne) Schmitigal, and Eugene (Linea) Schmitigal; sisters, Irene Handziak, Gina Jankewicz, Fran Walther, and Bonnie (Steve) Newnum; aunt, Theodorsa O'Polka; and her loved nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Art Bielas; brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Wilma Schmitigal; sisters and brothers-in-law, Stella and Eugene Willis and Marion and Ray McConkey; sister-in-law, Phyllis Schmitigal; and brothers-in-law, Frank Handziak, Walter Jankewicz, and J.C. Walther.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at R. Galer Funeral Home, 24549 S. M-129 in Pickford, Michigan.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 27, 2019