|
|
Dorothy E. McIntosh Mendoskin (Sebastian) of Sugar Island passed away April 1,
2020. Dorothy was the last of 6 children born to William and Lucy (Trumbley)
McIntosh on July 25, 1925.
She was one of the oldest Sugar Island originals, coming to the island in July of
1925. Her brothers brought her and her mother over to Sugar Island in a wooden
rowboat and were met by her dad with a wagon and team of horses. Dorothy
always had wonderful stories to tell of life on Sugar Island.
Dorothy was on her own at the age of 15 at her first job at the Northview Hotel, she
also worked at Dawns Café, Alpha Café and War Memorial Hospital. She was a
Stanley Dealer and a Cub Scout Leader for many years.
In 1961, she joined the Blue Star Mothers of America and held all offices in the Soo
Locks Chapter #168. Dorothy was elected as State President in 1981-82 of
Michigan's Blue Star Mothers and 50th National President of the Blue Star Mothers
of America in 1992. Dorothy was a National Veterans Affairs Volunteer Services
representative and donated more than 5,000 hours at Iron Mountain VA Hospital
and nearly the same at the D.J. Jacobetti Veterans Home in Marquette. Dorothy
also served as a volunteer in several VA hospitals in lower Michigan.
While active in the local Blue Star Mothers, Dorothy along with Margaret Cook
covered the U.P to get donations to help build the Vietnam and Korean War
Memorial monument located at the Chippewa County Courthouse in Sault Ste.
Marie, Mi to honor the 54 deceased veterans from Chippewa County who lost their
lives defending our country.
Dorothy represented the Blue Star Mothers for 3 years at the Vietnam Memorial
Wall and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in
Washington, D.C.
In 1993, she received a personal invitation to attend President Bill Clinton's 1st
Inauguration and Veterans Ball. She was honored to also represent the Blue Star
Mothers as National President in laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown
Soldier while she was in Washington, D.C. that year.
Dorothy was a lifetime member of the V.F.W., Sugar Island AMVets, Sugar Island
Lioness Club and was past Commander of the Disabled American Veterans for
several years. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge #289 of S.S.M and elected
as Noble Grand twice and received the Rebekah Lodge Decoration Chivalry Medal
for her outstanding service to her lodge and her community. In 1993, Dorothy was
chosen as Sugar Island's Citizen of the Year. Dorothy was a very dedicated
volunteer; wherever help was needed she was there.
Dorothy enjoyed picking berries, canning, baking, making quilts, crafts of any kind,
reading and a good joke. During her winters in the Sault, her neighbors all got a bag
of homemade cookies from "Santa" on Christmas Eve, finding them hanging on
their doorknobs. She was also known for her fruitcakes, raisin pies, fudge, and the
cookies she made for the veterans.
Dorothy was a friend to many; she loved her grandchildren one and all. She was
known as Grandma, Gram, Grannie, or Nokoomis and met everyone with a smile.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Terry Sebastian and one daughter Mary Ellen
Dillon. She is also survived by 7 Sebastian grandchildren, 18 Mendoskin
grandchildren, over 70 Sebastian/Mendoskin great-grandchildren and great-great
grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. Dorothy also leaves some
special friends Rita McPhail, Sandy Reining and Jan Bailey. Dorothy took great
pride in many of her family members that have and are serving in the US Military.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Oliver (Duke) Sebastian in 1993, husband
Leo Mendoskin in 1997, her son George Sebastian in 2018, parents William (1945)
and Lucy (1965) McIntosh, brothers William McIntosh Jr., twins George and Earl
McIntosh and 2 sisters Marjorie Schefke and Mary Kayser.
Services will be held in July, her birth month, and she will be buried at Wilwalk
Cemetery on Sugar Island, Michigan.
Condolences may be expressed at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sugar Island Ambulance or to the
family of Dorothy in care of Terry Sebastian.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 11, 2020