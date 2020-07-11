Dorothy Grace Myerscough, age 90, of Hessel, Michigan, died May 26, 2020, in Cedarville. She
was born July 24, 1929, in Los Angeles, California, to Henry Sanford Curtis and Phoebe Electa
(Haas) Curtis.
Dorothy graduated from Glendale High School in Glendale, California. She met her future
husband after World War II at Glendale City College where she studied secretarial skills. After
marrying in 1948, Dorothy worked for Pacific Railroad in downtown Los Angeles. She and her
husband began a family while living in La Crescenta, California, then moved their growing brood
to Orange, California, where her husband practiced his craft as a mason contractor. Desiring
more of a "country" atmosphere, the family moved to Calimesa, California, while her husband
progressed into building subdivision homes in San Bernardino, Riverside, and surrounding
cities. While residing in Calimesa, Dorothy was active in PTA (Parent Teacher Association) and
served as President of the PTA District Council. After their daughter married and moved to
Pickford, Michigan, Dorothy and her husband purchased a home in Hessel, Michigan, where
Dorothy lived for most of the remainder of her life. The final two and a half years of Dorothy's life
were spent at Cedar Cove Assisted Living, where she received excellent care and was
completely content.
Dorothy attended church regularly wherever she lived. The most recent 20 years, she attended
the Pickford United Methodist Church. She was a longtime member of PEO, a philanthropic
organization for the advancement and education of women.
Dorothy enjoyed entertaining, home decorating, fashion, needlework, growing flowers,
horseback riding, snowmobiling, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by one daughter, Carol Myerscough (William Irwin) McDonald of Pickford;
sons, John Myerscough of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, David Myerscough of Wickenburg,
Arizona, and Manchester, Maine, and Brian Myerscough of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan;
grandchildren, William Aaron (Jill) McDonald, Jonathan (Amanda) McDonald, Curtis (Katlyn)
McDonald, Brian McDonald, and Nicole Myerscough; and great grandchildren, William Abram,
Maryn, Luke, Grace, and Ezekiel.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne Curtis; granddaughter, Mary
Elizabeth McDonald; and great grandson, William Elijah McDonald.
Services were held Friday, July 10th at the Pickford United Methodist Church. Pastor Timothy
Bashore conducted the service. She was buried at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Bruce
Township, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 2004, Sault Ste.
Marie, MI 49783 or Pickford United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 128, Pickford, MI 49774.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to
the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.