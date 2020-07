Dorothy Grace Myerscough, age 90, of Hessel, Michigan, died May 26, 2020, in Cedarville. Shewas born July 24, 1929, in Los Angeles, California, to Henry Sanford Curtis and Phoebe Electa(Haas) Curtis.Dorothy graduated from Glendale High School in Glendale, California. She met her futurehusband after World War II at Glendale City College where she studied secretarial skills. Aftermarrying in 1948, Dorothy worked for Pacific Railroad in downtown Los Angeles. She and herhusband began a family while living in La Crescenta, California, then moved their growing broodto Orange, California, where her husband practiced his craft as a mason contractor. Desiringmore of a "country" atmosphere, the family moved to Calimesa, California, while her husbandprogressed into building subdivision homes in San Bernardino, Riverside, and surroundingcities. While residing in Calimesa, Dorothy was active in PTA (Parent Teacher Association) andserved as President of the PTA District Council. After their daughter married and moved toPickford, Michigan, Dorothy and her husband purchased a home in Hessel, Michigan, whereDorothy lived for most of the remainder of her life. The final two and a half years of Dorothy's lifewere spent at Cedar Cove Assisted Living, where she received excellent care and wascompletely content.Dorothy attended church regularly wherever she lived. The most recent 20 years, she attendedthe Pickford United Methodist Church. She was a longtime member of PEO, a philanthropicorganization for the advancement and education of women.Dorothy enjoyed entertaining, home decorating, fashion, needlework, growing flowers,horseback riding, snowmobiling, and spending time with her grandchildren.Dorothy is survived by one daughter, Carol Myerscough (William Irwin) McDonald of Pickford;sons, John Myerscough of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, David Myerscough of Wickenburg,Arizona, and Manchester, Maine, and Brian Myerscough of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan;grandchildren, William Aaron (Jill) McDonald, Jonathan (Amanda) McDonald, Curtis (Katlyn)McDonald, Brian McDonald, and Nicole Myerscough; and great grandchildren, William Abram,Maryn, Luke, Grace, and Ezekiel.Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne Curtis; granddaughter, MaryElizabeth McDonald; and great grandson, William Elijah McDonald.Services were held Friday, July 10th at the Pickford United Methodist Church. Pastor TimothyBashore conducted the service. She was buried at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in BruceTownship, Michigan.Memorial contributions may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 2004, Sault Ste.Marie, MI 49783 or Pickford United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 128, Pickford, MI 49774.R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent tothe family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.