Dorothy Irene French
1930 - 2020
Dorothy Irene French, age 90, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020, at her home.

Dorothy was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on June 23, 1930, the daughter of the late Henry and Anna (Rose) Bumstead. She graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1947 and continued her education at Macomb County Community College. Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell Avery on August 7, 1951. On June 12, 1954, she married Dale French at the Methodist Parsonage in McCarron, Michigan.

Dorothy worked as a code abstractor and medical transcriptionist. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Raber AMVETS Auxiliary Post #79. Dorothy enjoyed sewing, being outdoors, hunting, watching hockey games, and family.

Dorothy is survived by her husband: Dale French, two sons: Edward (Julie) French of Mt. Clemens, MI and William (Bernadette) French of Columbus, MI; two daughters: Nancy Avery (John) Schalm of Springfield, OH and Cathy (Al) Smith of Auburn Hills, MI; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held next summer at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com

Published in The Sault News on Sep. 26, 2020.
