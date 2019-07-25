|
Dorothy (Polesky) Pierce of Dafter, Michigan passed away at War Memorial Hospital on July 10, 2019. She was born December 5, 1941 in Minnesota to Raymond and Katherine (Krueger) Zeren. She worked at Soo Sheltered Workshop which is now called Northern Transitions Incorporated, and in later years worked with a psychiatrist, for the State of Michigan, to asst in providing opportunities for employment, training and education to individuals overcoming barriers to self-determine their role in the community. Dorothy graduated from Russell High School in Russell, MN and went on to earn her Bachelors degree in Social Work from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D. and pursued additional training to become a Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist. She was loved by her work colleagues, friends, and her family and she will be missed by all. Dorothy loved the outdoors going camping, hunting, fishing,and smelt dipping. She was also an animal lover that owned cats, dogs, and rabbits. Dorothy loved her garden which she was very proud of by the diversity of vegetables to raspberries grown on her plot of land. She would spend her spare time reading a novel or going to visit relatives that were spread across the United States which she called vacation time. She touched and helped many lives that she met as a professional, colleagues, family, friends, and acquaintances.
Surviving Dorothy are her son Steve Gudmunson of Waterloo, Iowa, daughter Carrie Kaub of Marathon, Florida, her brother Paul Polesky of Royalton, Minnesota, and sister Patricia (Polesky) Prokop of Novato, California.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her son Craig Gudmunson.
Burial will be in North Rudyard Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Hovie Funeral Home.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 25, 2019