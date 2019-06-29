|
|
Dorothy Mae (Shannon) Lawitzke, aged 84, of St. Ignace, Michigan, passed away after a brief illness on June 27, 2019. She was born on April 7, 1935 at home on Sugar Island, Michigan.
She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Bonnie (Vermillion) Brady, Fran (Vermillion) Shooltz, Charles and Kim Vermillion, Mark Vermillion, Marjorie Arning, Tad, Todd and Aaron Shannon; and Dorothy Payment and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded by her parents, William Shannon and Mary (Oller) Shannon; sisters, Alice (Shannon) Payment, Molly (Shannon) Vermillion; brothers, William G. Shannon, Kenneth Shannon and Robert Shannon, also, by a niece and nephews, Jane Hulse, Garry Payment and Paul Vermillion.
She graduated from Loretto High School in Sault Ste. Marie and worked for many years as a retail buyer and in sales for exclusive jewelry stores in the Detroit area and Lansing. Most recently, she resided at Evergreen Living Center in St. Ignace. She enjoyed her time there and the outstanding care the staff provided. She was a treasure of history about her family, friends and neighbors on Sugar Island while growing up there.
Visitation is from 12-1 p.m. with services following at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home, 113 Maple St., Sault Ste. Marie. Burial will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery on Sugar Island. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 29, 2019