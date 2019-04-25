|
Dorothy Marion Skinner, age 96, of Pickford, Michigan, died on April 23, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 14, 1923 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Lesley Izzard and Anna "Pearl" (Crisp) Izzard.
Dot grew up with her four siblings on their grandparent's, Nelson and Caroline Izzard, farm in Pickford. She met Robert James Rapson, Jr. and they married on June 23, 1942 in Pickford, Michigan. They lived and worked on the Rapson Family Farm in Pickford where they had four children. Robert died at the age of thirty-six. Dot ran the farm with the help of her best friend Veda Sodergren and her brother William "Bill" Skinner. Dot and Bill married on June 10, 1950 and added three more children to their family. They later moved back to the Izzard Farm which they ran until the 1970's when they retired.
Dot loved knitting socks and mittens, quilting, and baking. She sweetened many lives with her homemade maple syrup and the best sticky buns. Dot and Bill maintained a very large garden and canned plenty of fruits and vegetables for the winter months. Anyone who stopped in to visit would never leave hungry as she made sure to feed everyone. She had a great sense of humor and loved to play cards, she even taught her grandchildren to play poker and other games at her kitchen table.
Dot is survived by her husband, Bill Skinner; children, Ronald Rapson of Alto, Michigan, Gloria Wilson of Terre Haute, Indiana, Beverly "Joann" Tippie of Pickford, Robert (Lynn) Rapson of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Marion (James) Hank of Sault Ste. Marie, William Skinner Jr., and James (Peggy) Skinner of Goetzville, Michigan; grandchildren, Jimmy (Allison) Rapson, Jenice Wirth, Charlene (Peter) Jundt Martz, Carol (Troy) Elbert, Dean Tippie, Kristina (Terry) Mayle, Charles (Lisa) Rapson, Billy (Courtney) Rapson, Jason (Michele) Huyck, Dan (Mandy) Huyck, Nick (Mary) Huyck, Holly Skinner, Sarah (Jason) Blastic, Michelle Skinner, Jim (Paula) Skinner; and twenty-nine grandchildren.
Dot is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert Rapson; sisters, Alice Gray, Mildred Izzard, Bernice Izzard; and brother, Wayne Izzard.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford. The Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m.
Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pickford later this spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stalwart Presbyterian Church, 8089 E. M-48, Stalwart, MI 49736 or the Hospice of the E.U.P. 308 W. 12th Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 25, 2019