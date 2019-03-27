|
Dr. Catherine Jean Harris was born on October 16, 1953 in Nebraska City, NE; the daughter of Leonard E. and Lois J. (Hartley) Harris.
She attended school at Lourdes Central in Nebraska City and graduated with the class of 1971. She then attended Creighton University and graduated in 1975. She continued her education at Creighton School of Medicine and graduated in 1979. She furthered her professional growth with internship and residency in family practice in Omaha and different locations throughout the United States. She settled in Michigan with a private practice in Family Medicine and currently worked at WMH Community Care Clinic-Kinross.
Cathy was a life long learner to advance her work as a physician. She attended many conferences to provide better healthcare to her patients. She had traveled to the Dominican Republic two times to provide medical support.
Cathy enjoyed reading, hiking, tennis, bicycling and canoeing. She provided support to family, friends and neighbors through her actions of fellowship and compassion. She was devoted to the care of her mom and dad. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Paradise, MI.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Lois Harris.
She is survived by a sister Julie Elvers and husband Craig of Elkhorn, NE, brothers: Tom Harris and wife Shelli of Omaha, NE and Bill Harris and wife Noreen of Nebr. City; friends that became family: Mari McKinlay and her daughter, Julia Flores of Kalamazoo, MI; nephews: Curtis Elvers (Brittany), Brian Harris (Rachel), Matthew Harris (Megan) and Jeffrey Harris; nieces: Carolyn Navarro (Carlos), Caitlin Harris and Christine Harris; great-nephews: Parker Harris, Wesley Elvers and Leonel Navarro; great-nieces: Viviana Navarro and Zoey Harris; aunts: Sharlette Wadsworth of Nehawka, NE, Mary Ann Hartley of Omaha, NE and Jean Harris of Eugene, OR; other family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebr. City; burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be given to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Paradise, MI.
Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 27, 2019