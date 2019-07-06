|
Edith Ellen "Sue" Gutcher, age 83, of DeTour Village, Michigan, died on January 29, 2019, at Hearthside Assisted Living in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was born on December 12, 1935, in Charleston, Mississippi, to Thomas Alfred and Alma P. (Mullen) Cole.
Sue grew up in Mississippi where her parents were Sharecroppers. She also spent a lot of time picking cotton, as did most of her siblings. In later years, she moved to the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, where she lived for years before moving to the Upper Peninsula in 1967. She married Robert Gutcher in DeTour Village where they raised their family. Sue worked as a cook for the DeTour Areas Schools for years. She later worked for her dear friend at Fisher's Fine Food until she retired.
Sue enjoyed watching TV, listening to old country music, and keeping watch over the town from her dining room window. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grand and great grandchildren.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Lynn Fierek of DeTour Village; sons, Sam (Christine) Henson of Spring Hill, Florida, Tim (Lori) Henson of Boyne City, Michigan, Ron (Joanne) Gutcher of Jacksonville, Florida, Bob Gutcher of Charlevoix, Michigan, Vic (Dodie) Gutcher of Virginia Beach, Virginia; twenty four grandchildren, Dawnalyn McGuire, Dana McGuire-Parker, Dustin (Marcie) Fierek, Sam (Emily) Henson Jr., Derrick (Christy) Henson, Tim (Tricia) Lightfoot, Danny (Stephanie) Lightfoot, Melanie (Dan) Minta, Mike (Amber) Henson, Payton (Angie) Henson, K.D. Henson, Starlene (Dennis) Kreiser, Christina (David) Ruehle, Violet (Kevin) Larosa, Ronald (Tracy) Gutcher, Robert Gutcher, Ryan Gutcher, Sara (Timothy) Noel, Rebecca Gutcher, Timmy Gutcher, Garrit Gutcher, Madison Gutcher, Robert Zimmers, and Ryan (Wendy) Dovel; forty-two great-grandchildren; six brothers; and three sisters.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Gutcher; grandson, Josh Rechenmacher; son-in-law, Steve Fierek; two infant children; three brothers; four sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law;
Services will be held Wednesday, July 10, at DeTour Presbyterian Church, in DeTour, Michigan. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with the funeral service to follow beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 6, 2019