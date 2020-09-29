Edna Jane (Thompson) Jacobson, age 98, of Rudyard, Michigan, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Edna was born May 21, 1922, in Rudyard to James Wesley Thompson and Jane (Cowell) Thompson.
Edna was a lifelong resident of Rudyard. She married Floyd Warner Jacobson on July 10, 1946, and they raised three sons. Edna worked outside the home doing janitorial and cleaning services at the Rudyard post office, schools, her church, and private residences. She and Floyd had been married more than 65 years at the time of his death in 2011.
Edna was a member of the Rudyard Bible Church where she served at one time as an Elder on the church board, and as Sunday School treasurer for twelve years.
Edna liked to knit and crochet and take a daily walk around town. She was out for her walk nearly every day until just three weeks ago. When she celebrated her 98th birthday in May 2020, the community celebrated with a drive by parade of over 70 vehicles which included signs, balloons, horn honking, friendly waves, shout outs from friends as they passed by, and coverage with an interview on the local television station.
Edna will be missed by her sons, Lloyd "Pike" (Marilyn) Jacobson of Harrison, Michigan, Charles "Fred" (Marcia Ladner-Jacobson) Jacobson of Big Rapids, Michigan, and Roger (Kathleen) Jacobson of Pickford, Michigan; nine grandchildren, David (Rhonda) Jacobson, Wes (Tiffany) Jacobson, Eric (Cathy) Jacobson, Jon Jacobson, Jackie (Doug) Beland, Jeff Jacobson, Jason (Shanna Reynolds) Jacobson, Teresa Weimer, and Marty (Lisa) Jacobson; 22 great grandchildren, Jada, Sophi, Aubri, Eric, Lilly, Owen, Ruby, Zoe, PJ, Austin, Amber, Sidney, Cassidy, Miranda, Connor, Alexis, Alexander, Aiden, Alissa, Ashley, Alex Warner, and Molly Jane; and two great great grandchildren.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Warner Jacobson in 2011; sisters, Olive Most, Maxine Banks, and Mary Hacker; and brothers, Melvin "Mike" Thompson and Clair Thompson Sr.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Rudyard Bible Church, 11124 W. Main Street in Rudyard.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3 at 1:00 PM at Rudyard Bible Church.
Interment will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Bruce Township, Michigan, following the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rudyard Bible Church, PO Box 155, Rudyard, MI 49780 or Ball Hospice House, Hospice of the EUP, 308 W 12th Ave, Sault Ste Marie, MI 49783
R. Galer Funeral Home of Pickford, Michigan, is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.