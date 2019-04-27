|
|
|
A memorial service for Edna Joyce Newell will be held on Saturday, May 4 at the Lighthouse Church on Drummond Island. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. with the service at noon. A luncheon will follow at the Drummond Island Township Hall. Edna passed away on March 4, 2019 in Cedarville, Michigan. She was born on March 10, 1924. R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan assisted the family with arrangements. www.rgalerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More