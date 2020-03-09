|
|
Edward Lawrence (Paterek) Patrick, age 90, of Bruce Township, Michigan passed away Wednesday evening, March 4, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.
Ed was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on April 3, 1929, the son of the late McCoy and Mary (Jaros) Paterek. From the age of 10, he worked in area lumber camps with his father. Ed served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a corporal in the 5th Infantry Regiment. On June 8, 1957, Ed married Shirley Ann Romano at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Sault Ste. Marie.
After a stint in a Flint car factory, he returned to lumbering but this time for himself buying his lumber from the state. Later, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for Kincheloe Air Force Base clearing for roads and the runway and for the Corps of Engineers building the Poe Lock. When Kincheloe was closed the grounds crew was turned over to EUPTA and he remained with them until his retirement on April 3, 1991. In October 1990, Ed and Shirley bought the Chippewa Campground on 3 Mile Road (now the location of Walmart) and ran it for many years. During his working career, Ed continued to farm.
Ed was a member of the VFW Post #3676, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #717, and the Sault Ste. Marie International Club – Cribbage League. He loved the woods, going hunting, playing cribbage, and going 4-wheeling and snowmobiling. Most of all, Ed loved his family.
Ed is survived by his wife: Shirley Patrick; a son: Anthony Patrick of Dafter, MI; a daughter: Rosanne (Tim) Rooney of Maryville, TN; three grandchildren: David (Marianne) DeSart, Gabrielle (David) Pace, and Noah Patrick; and four great-grandchildren: Jadyn and Jacob Pace and Lydia and Silas DeSart. He is also survived by two brothers: Chester and Richard Patrick both of Sault Ste. Marie, MI.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and three sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the War Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 7, 2020