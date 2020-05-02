|
Edward Robert Jeffery, Jr., age 88, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.
Edward was born on February 14, 1932, in Indiana to the late Edward and Anna (Erfourth) Jeffery, Sr. He graduated from Marrillvue High School in Indiana with the Class of 1950. He continued his education at Northwestern University where he played football. Edward served his country in the United States Air Force as a Radar Operator in Germany. He enjoyed his time there and traveling throughout Europe with his wife.
Edward enjoyed bowling, working with his bulldozer, and his job as a machinist in the steel industry.
Jeffery is survived by his wife: June (Yon) Jeffery whom he married in 1953 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and one brother: William Jeffery of Florida.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents; his son: Edward R. Jeffery, III, and his identical triplet brothers: Robert, Ralph, and Richard Jeffery.
A private entombment service will be held at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 2, 2020