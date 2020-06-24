Edwin Pavey, age 88 of Cedarville and formerly of St. Clair County, passed away June 15, 2020 at Lapeer County Medical Care Facility - Suncrest

Ed had a very caring and considerate disposition. He was a faithful man, attending church regularly, appreciating fellowship with the congregation. When it came to his career, Ed was very hands-on and ready to tackle any task the day would bring. He was a proud member of Pipefitters Local 636 and thoroughly enjoyed his work as a project manager.

Ed was able to retire earlier than most, which opened many opportunities for travel with his wife, Margaret. Together they made countless memories, touring throughout Europe, Canada and Australia. Closer to home, they boated the Great Lakes and enjoyed all the beauty Northern Michigan has to offer. Aside from the water, Ed loved all things outdoors, no matter what the season. He loved hunting, skiing and snowmobiling and was instrumental in helping Michigan's first snowmobile bridge over I-75 become a reality. As a longtime member of the Les Cheneaux Lions Club and Snowmobile Club, Ed always enjoyed being active in his community.

Ed was the beloved husband of Margaret for 61 years. Dear brother of Gloria Long. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Ed will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. His committal service will follow at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, Novi.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's name are appreciated to the Suncrest Auxiliary or Les Cheneaux Lions Club.

