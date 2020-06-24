Edwin Pavey
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Pavey, age 88 of Cedarville and formerly of St. Clair County, passed away June 15, 2020 at Lapeer County Medical Care Facility - Suncrest
Ed had a very caring and considerate disposition. He was a faithful man, attending church regularly, appreciating fellowship with the congregation. When it came to his career, Ed was very hands-on and ready to tackle any task the day would bring. He was a proud member of Pipefitters Local 636 and thoroughly enjoyed his work as a project manager.
Ed was able to retire earlier than most, which opened many opportunities for travel with his wife, Margaret. Together they made countless memories, touring throughout Europe, Canada and Australia. Closer to home, they boated the Great Lakes and enjoyed all the beauty Northern Michigan has to offer. Aside from the water, Ed loved all things outdoors, no matter what the season. He loved hunting, skiing and snowmobiling and was instrumental in helping Michigan's first snowmobile bridge over I-75 become a reality. As a longtime member of the Les Cheneaux Lions Club and Snowmobile Club, Ed always enjoyed being active in his community.
Ed was the beloved husband of Margaret for 61 years. Dear brother of Gloria Long. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Ed will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. His committal service will follow at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, Novi.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's name are appreciated to the Suncrest Auxiliary or Les Cheneaux Lions Club.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Funeral Home
31950 Twelve Mile Rd
Farmington , MI 48334
248-553-0120
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved