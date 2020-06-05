Effie Lever
1924 - 2020
Effie Lever, 95, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, and formerly of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, went home
to her Heavenly Father, on June 01, 2020. Effie was born in Sault Ste. Marie on
September 03, 1924. She was the daughter of John and Ellen (Smale) MacLean, who
preceded her in death. A brother, John MacLean Jr., and a sister, Caroline MacLean
Platvoet, preceded her in death also.

Effie graduated from Sault High in 1943. On April 13, 1945, she married Chester Lever
in Connecticut, who preceded her in death on September 21, 2007. They were married
for 62 years. She is survived by her son, Norman, of Wapakoneta, OH; a daughter,
Laurie Davis, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; a daughter, Cynthia (Greg) Warner, of
Wapakoneta, OH; and a son, Calvin Lever, preceded her in death. A daughter-in-law,
Martha Lever, and a son-in-law, David Davis, also predeceased her. She is survived by
3 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Effie was a member of First Church of Christ, in Sault Ste. Marie, until the family moved
to Ohio in 1972. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She had a beautiful singing voice
and loved to sing all the old hymns. Effie loved to talk but she was a great listener also.
She was an avid letter writer and most of all, she was a fantastic and loving mom. She
was an animal lover, and she loved to watch the birds, rabbits, squirrels, running in the
yard. She loved cats and dogs, and lovingly referred to them as her grandcats and her
granddogs. She will be missed by all.

A private family graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Chapel Garden at a later
date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested for St. Jude Children's
Research Hospital, or to any animal welfare organization of the donor's choice.

Published in The Sault News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 3, 2020
When I was in the Manor for rehab, we were lunch room table mates. She was such a ssweet person. I am sure she will be missed.
Janice Wright
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
I see you everywhere Mom,
as the sun rises in the morning
and sets at night
I see you when it rains,
as if you're sending tears
of joy from Heaven
I see you when the wind blows
my breath catches for a moment
pushing me forward when I want
to linger for just a little longer.
I see you as I walk the wooded trails
and hear a bubbling brook,
as small animals scurry across my path
I feel your presence with a whisper
in my ear or a soft hug I can't explain,
as tears run down my cheek.
You are in my heart forever, mom
until we meet again.
I will love you forever!
LAURIE DAVIS
Daughter
June 3, 2020
I will miss the sweetest, kindest woman in the world!
Cheryl Sansing
Family
