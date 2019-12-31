|
Eileen Ann DePeel of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Eileen was born on December 16, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to Edward and Mary (Gams) Esslinger. She eventually met Clifford DePeel, whom she married in the fall of 1969 in Westland, Michigan. Eileen enjoyed many outdoor activities with her family including snowmobiling, camping, hunting, and fishing. She also enjoyed gardening and taking long walks. Often times, she could be found in her kitchen as she enjoyed canning foods, preparing family meals, and baking homemade goodies. Eileen loved traveling and was happy to have seen several places throughout the United States and Europe. She cherished socializing with her neighbors, friends, co-workers, and family. Eileen was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Barbeau, Michigan where she enjoyed attending mass. Most of all, Eileen loved her family unconditionally and treasured the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew and loved her.
Eileen is survived by her children; Sheryl Doyle of Drummond Island, MI, Barbara (Jeffrey) Waybrant of Trout Lake, MI, Dylynn (Jerry) McLean of Pickford, MI, Annie (John) Wilson of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Karen Peffers of Drummond Island, MI, Mary (Greg) Johnson of Holland, MI, and Kevin (Tara) DePeel of Pickford, MI; 18 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Eileen is also survived by three sisters; Audrey King of Florida, Sharon (Ron) Jagielski of Commerce Twp., MI, and Carol Scheuffler of California. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; Edward and Mary (Gams) Esslinger, husband, Clifford DePeel, brothers; Jimmy Esslinger, Edward Esslinger, and Duane Esslinger, grandchildren; Kristina Peffers and Marc O'Connor, and a great-grandchild, Hailey Peffers.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 am on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Barbeau, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chippewa Dialysis Services at War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services assisted with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 28, 2019