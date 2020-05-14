|
Eileen May Hendrickson, age 75, of Cheboygan passed away on
May 11, 2020 at Hiland Cottage in Petoskey.
Eileen was born on May 1, 1945 in Sault Ste Marie, the daughter
of Lyle and Sheila (Murphy) Matheson.
She grew up in the Soo and attended school at Loretto High School, and
at Lake Superior State where she obtained her nursing license.
On December 30, 1966, she married Clarence Hendrickson in the Soo,
they then moved to Cheboygan in September of 1967 where she started
working at Community Memorial Hospital. She later worked at TenderCare
until her retirement. Her hobbies include reading, crocheting, playing the
piano especially during football games, and being part of the prayer chain at
church. She was a member of the Huron Street Tabernacle, board member of the Crisis Pregnancy
Center, and member of the Life Worship Center.
Eileen is survived by her husband Clarence; daughters, Rhonda (Peter) Voelzke, Stephanie (Chad)
Gruesbeck, and Paula (GW) Grawey; sisters, Maureen Anderson and Alice Matheson; brothers-in-law
Michael Poglese and Al (Marge) Hendrickson; grandchildren, Donald (fiancée, Eileen McGuckin) Brisboe,
Luke Brisboe, James Voelzke, Gabrielle Voelzke, and future great-granddaughter Oakley, and many
nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Sheila Matheson; sister, Kathleen McGinn; brothersin-law, Rex McGinn and Edward Anderson, and sister-in-law Barbara Poglese.
Family suggests memorials to the Humane Society (kitty cat division) in memory of Eileen Hendrickson.
Beck Funeral Home will announce a memorial service at a later date.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 14, 2020