|
|
Eleanor "Ellie" Ann McGill, age 84, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Friday evening, April 10, 2020, at her home.
Eleanor was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on March 22, 1936, the daughter of the late Robert and Ella (Allaire) Millar. She graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1956. On January 18, 1958, she married Duane McGill, Sr. at the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church. Eleanor was an avid reader, who enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. She had a great sense of humor and her family meant everything to her.
Eleanor is survived by three children: Catherine Cryderman, Terri McGill, and Michael McGill all of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; six grandchildren: Darrell Cryderman, Shaun Cryderman, Scott Savoie, Ian McGill, Carley McGill, and Rachael Smart; and three great-grandchildren: Danika LaBranche, Brady Cryderman, and Eleanor Bosbous. She is also survived by a sister: Flora Bishop of Hilton, NY; and a brother: Robert Millar of Cambridge, MA.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Duane McGill, Sr., a son: Duane McGill, Jr., and two sisters: Helen Millar and Mary Ellis.
A private family funeral service will be held on a later date with burial following at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Hospice of the EUP.
Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 14, 2020