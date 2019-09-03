|
Elizabeth "Liz" Anne Foley passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 in Brighton, MI due to complications following a long battle with COPD. She was 78.
Ms. Foley was born on February 25, 1941 in Detroit, MI to her parents, Delwin and Flora (Melanson) Foley. In 1973, she moved to Sault Sainte Marie, MI, where she worked as a professor of criminal justice at Lake Superior State University. She was loved by her students and took great pride in the relationships that she built with them over the years. Liz served her community, and country, with joy. She served as a member of the Governor appointed Correctional Officers Training Council. Liz was proud of her service to the Department of Homeland Security, the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the American Red Cross. When not working at the university, or serving her community, she enjoyed teaching boater safety certification classes. The joy she brought, and knowledge she shared with others, is immeasurable.
Ms. Foley was a patient and supportive teacher with a passion for criminal justice. She loved being outside, whether it was on the golf course, fishing in the river, or tending to her garden. When not enjoying the great outdoors, Liz loved creating art in her extensive woodshop. She was a proud mom to her K9 companions; Woody & Kaitlyn. They were always at her side and she took pride in spoiling them rotten.
Ms. Foley is survived by her brother, Patrick Foley, six nieces and nephews; Jeff, Chris, Kelley, Tim, Trish, and Dan, and ten great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Micheal Foley.
The family will have a private celebration of her life, at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to your local Humane Society.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Aug. 31, 2019