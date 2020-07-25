1/1
Elizabeth Catherine Ranson Fornnarino
Elizabeth Catherine Ranson Fornnarino passed away July 19, 2020, after battling dementia for many years.

Cathy precedes all her sisters in death: Ann Marie Ware; Carol Hurst; Susan Faunt; Margaret Viele; and Mary Lynn Zimmerman. Cathy is also survived by her children Gina Gallo, Mark Fornnarino, Lisa Staver; her 7 Grandchildren, Anna Gallo, Mia Gallo, Asha Fornnarino, Taj Fornnarino, Ava Staver, Amber Staver, and Alice Staver; her Daughter-in-law, Sharda Fornnarino; and Son-in-laws, Sam Gallo and Brad Staver.

Services will be announced at a later date. More information can be found at www.horancares.com.

Memorial donations can be made to Friends of Nursing at http://www.thefon.org/donate.php
and to Alzheimers Research at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News on Jul. 25, 2020.
