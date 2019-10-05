|
|
Elizabeth Janice Wallis, age 87, of Rudyard, Michigan, died on October 2, 2019 in
Cedarville, Michigan. She was born on March 8, 1932 in Cumming, Georgia, to Webster
Ragan and Estelle Elizabeth (Wallis) Callaway. Janice grew up in Cumming, Georgia and graduated from the local high school with the class of 1940. She attended Truett-McConnell College and finished her Bachelor's Degree in teaching at Mercer University in 1953. She was a teacher for several years in Georgia before a family member introduced her to Donald Morrison Wallis. He won her heart and she moved to the U.P. and began working at Rudyard Area Schools. After a
year, Janice gave Don the ultimatum: marry me or I'm going home. So they married on
June 15, 1957 in Cumming at the Southern Baptist Church. They returned to Rudyard,
started their family, and began raising four boys. She was a full time mom of four active
boys with all that entailed, but would help on the farm when needed.
Janice was a member of the United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women's
Group, The Gideons International, and Farm Bureau. She also taught Sunday school for
over thirty years.
Janice loved reading, baking, and cooking. She always had something for everyone to
eat: from fresh bread to cinnamon rolls and no one ever left hungry. She liked to do
word search puzzles, play piano, canning, and digging potatoes in the fall.
Janice is survived by her husband, Don Wallis of Rudyard; sons, Eric (Penny) Wallis of
Rudyard, Roger (Tracy) of Montello, Wisconsin, David (Lisa) Wallis of Mackinaw City, Michigan, and Jeffrey (Julie) Wallis of Waterford, Michigan; grandchildren, Kristy (Brendan) Currie, Emily (Tyler) Lofdahl, Kelly (Tyler) VanLoon, Jennifer Wallis, Ryan (Maggie) Wallis, Michelle (Tom) Snow, Mark Wallis, Matthew (Megan) Wallis, Amber
Wallis, Courtney (Caleb) Jaggi, Susan (Seth) Hefner, Stephanie (Paul) Cox, Rebekah
(Ben) Miller; great-grandchildren, Keera, Braylon, Kenzlie, Keira, Reece, Sawyer, Macklin, Rory, Magdalene, Selah, Titus, Petra, Ayden, Ryleigh, Burkleigh, Carter, Connor, Brady, Donovan, Bailey, Mackenna, Harper, Emerson, Brynn, Ethan, Andrew, and Lillian; brother, Webster "Ragan" (Dorthea) Callaway of Missoula, Montana; sisterin-law, Helen Kresge of Perrinton, Michigan.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents; brother, William (Barb) Callaway; sister, Suzanne (Kenneth) Shaw; brother-in-law, Stan Kresge; sister-in-law, Delmas (Lewis) Moldenhauer. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan. The Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 P.M.
Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Bruce Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Gideons International, 101
N Industrial Hwy, Alpena, MI 49707 or Northwoods Christian Camp, 1574 E Northwoods
Rd, Pickford, MI 49774.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 5, 2019