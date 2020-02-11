|
ELKHART- Elizabeth Mitchell was born August 6, 1938 in St. Joseph's Island, Ontario, Canada, to Thomas & Elizabeth (Fields) Kinghorn.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Edward C. Mitchell.
Surviving are her children, Kristen Bates, Peter (Lynn) Mitchell, Philippa Storey, Bridget (Herb) Turley and Edward (Pam) Mitchell. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Rob) Faria, Kelsey Mitchell, Kevin (Aimee) Storey, Shauna (Will) McWilliams, Herbie Turley, Courtney (Shaun) Riffle, Brandon (Hannah) Mitchell, Christina Mitchell and Spencer Woodiwiss. Also surviving are 10 great-grandchildren Cullen, Isaiah, Rowan, Alyssa, Olivia, Korbin, Chase, Brody, Faith, Braelynn. 1 great great grandson Liam.
Elizabeth and her siblings Alvin (Barbara) Kinghorn who proceeded her in death, Geri (Bill)Ball, residing in Brimley, Mi and Candace (Wayne) Woodiwiss residing in Elkhart, In. Her nieces and nephews are, Dave (Colleen) Kinghorn, Tom (Mary) Kinghorn, Peggy (Russell) Green, Caroline Kinghorn, Laurie (Gary) Spencer, Kevin (Wendy) Ball, Steven (Chris) Ball, Cathy (Mark) Harris, Cordell (Sandra) Woodiwiss, Sandra K. Woodiwiss. Also surviving are numerous grand and great grand nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren, Nieces and nephews and had a contagious smile and laugh. She loved pink, was a talented seamstress and loved sharing her knowledge and talents with all her family.
A private family memorial will take place February 7, 2020 in memory of Elizabeth's life.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 11, 2020