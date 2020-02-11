Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Mitchell


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Mitchell Obituary
ELKHART- Elizabeth Mitchell was born August 6, 1938 in St. Joseph's Island, Ontario, Canada, to Thomas & Elizabeth (Fields) Kinghorn.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Edward C. Mitchell.
Surviving are her children, Kristen Bates, Peter (Lynn) Mitchell, Philippa Storey, Bridget (Herb) Turley and Edward (Pam) Mitchell. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Rob) Faria, Kelsey Mitchell, Kevin (Aimee) Storey, Shauna (Will) McWilliams, Herbie Turley, Courtney (Shaun) Riffle, Brandon (Hannah) Mitchell, Christina Mitchell and Spencer Woodiwiss. Also surviving are 10 great-grandchildren Cullen, Isaiah, Rowan, Alyssa, Olivia, Korbin, Chase, Brody, Faith, Braelynn. 1 great great grandson Liam.
Elizabeth and her siblings Alvin (Barbara) Kinghorn who proceeded her in death, Geri (Bill)Ball, residing in Brimley, Mi and Candace (Wayne) Woodiwiss residing in Elkhart, In. Her nieces and nephews are, Dave (Colleen) Kinghorn, Tom (Mary) Kinghorn, Peggy (Russell) Green, Caroline Kinghorn, Laurie (Gary) Spencer, Kevin (Wendy) Ball, Steven (Chris) Ball, Cathy (Mark) Harris, Cordell (Sandra) Woodiwiss, Sandra K. Woodiwiss. Also surviving are numerous grand and great grand nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren, Nieces and nephews and had a contagious smile and laugh. She loved pink, was a talented seamstress and loved sharing her knowledge and talents with all her family.

A private family memorial will take place February 7, 2020 in memory of Elizabeth's life.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -