Elizabeth "Libby" Perrier
1945 - 2020
Elizabeth (Libby) Perrier passed away August 27, 2020 in Portland, Maine after suffering from complications due to Congestive Heart Failure.
Libby was born January 27, 1945 to the late Charles C. and Jean E. Perthes of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Libby spoke fondly of her childhood. She would light up when she talked about simpler times, the mischief she got in to, Catholic School, her family, and childhood friends.
Libby worked most of her life in retail. She was a hard worker and made many life long friends with her co-workers. She loved to play cards and cribbage. She had a great sense of humor and was passionate about her beliefs. She was a lover of books and movies. Most of all Libby enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a fantastic grandmother, mother, sister and friend.
Libby is survived by her daughter, Melinda Perrier of Portland, Maine, her grandson Nicholas Perrier, of Orono, Maine, her brother, Charlie (MaryJane) Perthes of Traverse City, MI and her sister Margie (Ed) Baril of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She also had many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly; Marci Perthes, Lynn Perthes, Jim Cowen, Kim Cowen, Debbie Cowen, Robert (Tara) Cowen, Melissa (Mike) Gillhooley, Shari Baril, and Shaun (Amanda) Baril. As well as many great nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her best friend, Kathy Ireland.
Libby will be welcomed home by her parents, Charlie and Jean Perthes, her sister, Mary (Jim) Cowen, brother Jim Perthes, and her Aunt Bea Wilcox.
Libby will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She will forever be in our hearts and memories.
Her family will celebrate her life at their upcoming family reunion.

Published in The Sault News on Sep. 10, 2020.
