|
|
Sharon Komondy of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., died April 6 in Mazatlán, Mexico, where she and
her husband, Stefan Rutledge, enjoyed spending their winters.
Elizabeth Sharon Anne Komondy was born June 7, 1943, in Detroit and spent her early
childhood in Melvindale and Algonac, Mich. Growing up, she contracted polio and spent a year
in Detroit Children's Hospital, but she continued her schooling, graduating from Utica High
School in 1961 and eventually from Oakland University with a bachelor's degree in human
resources development and a master's degree in guidance and counseling. She practiced as a
counselor in Macomb County and then Chippewa County, after she and Stefan and her son Ric
moved to Sault Ste. Marie.
Known for her sense of humor, friendship and kind heart, Sharon was active in the Sault
community as a business person, operating rental housing units, downtown office buildings and a
bookstore. She and her family enjoyed the arts, including a much-anticipated annual trip to Bliss
Fest in Cross Village, and they supported local musical performances, local artists, the Chippewa
County Historical Society, and River of History Museum. She enjoyed reading, sewing and
painting, also.
Sharon and Stefan were married on June 20, 1981, in Mt. Clemens, Mich. He survives her, along
with her son, Richard (Tina) Barton; two brothers, Wally Komondy and Terry (Linda)
Komondy; and two grandchildren, Richard J. Barton II and Alexandra J. Barton.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert D. Tacie; and a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and
Norma Komondy.
A service and memorials in her name will be determined at a later date.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 9, 2020