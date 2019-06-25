|
Ella Catherine Weisenburger, infant daughter of Tina King and C.J. Weisenburger, passed away on May 8, 2019, at her home in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Ella was born on April 18, 2019.
Ella is survived by her parents and her grandparents: Annette and Wayne King of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and Mary Jo and Richard Weisenburger of Toledo, Ohio.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church with Father Sebastian Kavumkal as celebrant. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 25, 2019