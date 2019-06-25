The Sault News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Weisenburger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Catherine Weisenburger


2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ella Catherine Weisenburger Obituary
Ella Catherine Weisenburger, infant daughter of Tina King and C.J. Weisenburger, passed away on May 8, 2019, at her home in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.  Ella was born on April 18, 2019.
 Ella is survived by her parents and her grandparents: Annette and Wayne King of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and Mary Jo and Richard Weisenburger of Toledo, Ohio.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church with Father Sebastian Kavumkal as celebrant.  Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services.  Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
Download Now