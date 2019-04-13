|
|
Ellen Jean "Ellie May" Delaney, age 69, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, died on April 8, 2019 in Petoskey, Michigan. She was born on July 28, 1949 in Sault Ste. Marie, to Glenford Russell and Geneva Esther (McLeod) Bennett.
Ellen grew up in DeTour, Michigan and attended Detour Area Schools. She worked at Heather Haven Restaurant as a waitress and a cook. A few years later, she worked as a bartender at Fred's Bar. One day at work, she met William Dean "Bill" Delaney and they married on September 27, 1980 in Harrietta, Michigan. They made their home in Harrietta and she began working at the Crossroads Bar and Restaurant. After Bill died in 2007, Ellen moved back in 2008 to be closer to her family.
Ellen hosted many prayer meetings for her friends from the Jehovah Witnesses.
Ellen liked to play board games and euchre. She loved to have a garden as long as she didn't have to take care of it. She enjoyed watching college basketball especially the Kentucky Wildcats. Most of all she like to spend time with her family and friends and when she couldn't, she would talk on the phone to anyone.
Ellen is survived by her daughter, Shawn (Mort) Sullivan of Chester, New York; grandchildren, Breanna Ann and Ellen Delaney Sullivan; sisters, Judy (Clifford) Desormeaux of Pickford, Michigan and Glenda (Jerry) King of Barbeau, Michigan; nieces and nephews, Kelly Desormeaux, Craig (Heide) Desormeaux, Ben (Jodie) Newell, Tim (Kristina) Newell, Noelle (David) Mongene; and great-nieces and nephews; and her special friend, John Garcia and his family.
Ellen is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, William Delaney.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on April 19, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harborview Assisted Living in DeTour, C/O SHSS, 1501 W. 6th Ave. Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 13, 2019