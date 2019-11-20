|
Emily L. LaPointe, 29, of Iron River, passed away as a result of an automobile accident on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Emily was born June 8, 1990, in Iron Mountain, daughter of Paul and Melody (Timbrook) LaPointe.
She loved nature and music, clothes and makeup, her cats, her family, and most importantly, God.
She is survived by her father, Paul (Connie) LaPointe; her mother, Melody LaPointe; her grandparents, Joanne LaPointe and Nancy Timbrook; 4 brothers, Jacob (Rachel) Turbessi, Jonah (Georgia) Turbessi, Stephan (Catie) Schultz, Tyler (Katelin) Schultz; a sister, Harmony (Justin) Wedin; and many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Emily is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Robert LaPointe and Donald Timbrook Sr.
Visitation will be 10:00 am - 11:00 am on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Lakeland Baptist Church at 950 Lalley Rd. in Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am at the church. Pastor Paul Starkweather will officiate. Burial will be in Cemetery Park.
