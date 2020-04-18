Home

POWERED BY

Services
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Ephraim Newcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ephraim James "Bud" Newcomb


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ephraim James "Bud" Newcomb Obituary
Ephraim "Bud" James Newcomb, 91, of Dafter, MI passed away Wednesday April
15, 2020 at his home. He was born April 26, 1928 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. Bud
was a farmer who enjoyed bee keeping and was a member of the Farm Bureau. He
was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a Bronze star recipient. Bud is
survived by his sisters Emily Newton and Sarabell Sievertson and his brother
Benjamin Newcomb. Bud is predeceased by his wife Vivian Lou Newcomb,
parents Ephraim R. Newcomb and Gertrude I. (McKelvie) Newcomb, brother
Edward Newcomb, and sister Ruby Jean. Private family services will be held.
Final resting place will be Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. Online condolences will be
left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ephraim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -