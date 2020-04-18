|
Ephraim "Bud" James Newcomb, 91, of Dafter, MI passed away Wednesday April
15, 2020 at his home. He was born April 26, 1928 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. Bud
was a farmer who enjoyed bee keeping and was a member of the Farm Bureau. He
was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a Bronze star recipient. Bud is
survived by his sisters Emily Newton and Sarabell Sievertson and his brother
Benjamin Newcomb. Bud is predeceased by his wife Vivian Lou Newcomb,
parents Ephraim R. Newcomb and Gertrude I. (McKelvie) Newcomb, brother
Edward Newcomb, and sister Ruby Jean. Private family services will be held.
Final resting place will be Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. Online condolences will be
left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 18, 2020