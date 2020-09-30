1/1
Erika Berta Miller
1955 - 2020
Erika Berta Miller, age 65, died peacefully surround by her family in Pickford, Michigan on September 27, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on July 16, 1955, to Gustav Herman and Vera Basha Darbinghaus.

Erika grew up in Birmingham, Michigan with her parents and two siblings. She attended Central Michigan University, receiving dual degrees in education and business. She taught school for a brief period along with substitute teaching. She was also a downhill ski instructor in the local area ski resorts. She later joined the company her father owned, 20th Century Machine, as the office manager and co-owner.

Erika married Michael A. Miller on March 4, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They moved to Pickford, Michigan, where she loved to hunt and fish. They wintered in Florida, where they owned a charter boat company and she was a charter boat captain. Erika looked forward to her Florida winters, as she loved the warmth and the water. She also loved to watch her many hummingbirds and spend time with her beloved dog, Snickers.

Erika is survived by her husband Michael; two stepchildren, Daniel (Nina) Miller of Metamora, Michigan, and Stephanie (Michael) Francis, of Metamora; siblings, Gustav Darbinghaus and Annaliese Gries; grandchildren, Sephora, Ever, Ellie, and Gracie; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother-in-law Larry Gries.

The family is planning a celebration of her life at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to Raber Sportsman Club, local 4-H clubs, or a charity of choice.

The family has asked that due to allergies, please do not send flowers.

R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Sault News on Sep. 30, 2020.
