Erma Z. Gallagher, age 91, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.
Erma was born on September 6, 1928, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Lawrence and Eglah (Robinson) Welch. She was a graduate of Sault High School with the class of 1946 and then received her Bachelor's degree in Nursing at Blodgett Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. Erma married John Gallagher on September 10, 1951, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
She and her husband worked on their dairy farm on Seymour road. They sold the farm in 1975 and opened an Adult Foster care home until 1988. Erma loved to read her Bible daily as well as working on her gardens both vegetables and flowers. She truly loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the First Church of Christ; Erma enjoyed attending Bible study.
Erma is survived by her children: Michael (Sandy) Gallagher of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Daniel (Sandi) Gallagher of Melbourne Beach, FL, and Kerrie (Robert) Eagle of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Erma is also survived by one sister: Barbara Buchman of Sugarland, TX. A close friend, Mike Leigh held a special place in Erma's Heart.
Erma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 1988; two sons: Kelly and David Gallagher and sisters: Thelma Alrick and Arlene Beard and one brother Wayne Welch.
Cremation has already taken place and according to Erma's wishes, a Celebration of life will be held on August 6, 2020, at Bruce Township Hall in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan from 2:00 PM-5:00 PM followed by a graveside service the next day on August 7, 2020, at Brookside Cemetery in Charlevoix, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Hospice of the EUP 'Hospice House".
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 3, 2020