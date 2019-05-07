|
|
Ernest Kujala of Rudyard, Michigan passed away at Freighterview Assisted Living in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on February 10, 2019. He was born February 4, 1923 to Matt and Ida (Haapala) Kujala.
Ernest is survived by nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Matt and Ida, his brothers Wilho, Emil, and Albert, and sisters Lillian Imeson and Lena Piiranen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on May 10, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church with Reverend Matt Lamb officiating. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Kinross, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to St. James Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Hovie Funeral Home
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 7, 2019