Ethan Andrews 1992 -2019
Ethan Richard Andrews 27 of Ubly (Formally of the Sault) passed away at McLaren Thumb Region. Ethan was born on July 23 , 1992 to Sherry and Russell Andrews at War Memorial in Sault Ste Marie Mi. He was then transferred to Mott's in Ann Arbor due to CHD.
Ethan has a very good life laughing and playing pranks on his mom and sister Kristina to whom he was very close to both. He enjoyed swinging on his swing in the back yard and watching his super heroes cartoons on tv, especially Batman , Spiderman and Paw Patrol. Ethan loved going to Florida to see all the characters at Disney. He also enjoyed spending time with his dog Chance and sending him after his sister , Kris. Ethan liked bon fires , road trips , reading his books, and drawing in his sketch book.
Ethan is survived by his sister, Kristina Andrews of Ubly , His brother Todd (Ashley) Adams: his father Russell Andrews , paternal grandmother Alice Andrews; many nieces and nephews along with aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his sister Amanda Andrews brother Corey Andrews mother Sherry Bensinger ; his grandparents Bruce and Onnalee Bensinger and Clarence Andrews.
A Celebration of life and funeral were held shortly after his death at the Smigielski funeral home in Ubly.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 6, 2020