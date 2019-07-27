Home

R. Galer Funeral Home
24549 S M 129
Pickford, MI 49774
(906) 647-3400
Eva Jones Roberts


1919 - 2019
Eva Jones Roberts Obituary
Eva Jones Roberts, age 100, of Hessel, Michigan passed away on July 19, 2019. She was born January 1, 1919 in Dana, Kentucky to the late Greenberry and Martha (Boyd) Conn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Orville Jones (1975); second husband, William Lee Roberts (1997); son, William Jones (2019); and her siblings: Woodrow Conn, Fred Conn, Aaron Conn, Alva Jarrell Reitsma, and Myrtle Hamilton.
Eva is survived by her grandson, Markus (Deanna) Jones of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; great-grandsons, Evan and Emmett Jones; daughter-in-law, Betty Jones of Cedarville, Michigan, half-sister, Joanna Lykens of Honaker, Kentucky; step-daughter, Jackawayne (Ransey) Chaney of Pikeville, Kentucky, step-son, William Lawrence (Janice) Roberts of Pikeville, Kentucky; step-grandson, Robert Chaney; step-grandaughter, April Woodard; and many nieces and nephews.
She appreciated Pastor Glenn Shaw and his family, caring friend Cathy Williams, and everyone at Freighter View Assisted Living.
She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church of Hessel, Michigan.
A private family service has been held.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 27, 2019
