Eva Rita Koch of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away on Monday March 2, 2020 at War
Memorial Hospital. Her health finally gave way after a long struggle with dementia. She was
born in Flint, Michigan on March 27, 1936 the daughter of Delbert and Ovenia Provost. She
leaves behind the love of her life James F. Horne, whom she met in her teen years, and after
forty years of separate lives reunited to get married and enjoy their love for the rest of their
lives. Also surviving her are sons Dan and John Gierok; daughter Susie Koch; sister Debby
Moore; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; step children Deana, Jim Jr. and
Timothy. Eve was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Pop; brother John Provost;
daughter Debra Arntz; sons Robert Gierok and William Gierok; grandchildren Darik Gierok,
Jim Arntz and Jacob Gierok; step daughter Karen. Eve was a very kind, extremely loving, good
hearted person, who only saw the good in people. She was always compassionate. Eve was a
nurse for fifty years of her life, where her specialty was delivering babies. A professional
student, she went back to school in her mid-thirties to become a chiropractor, but she lived
delivering babies too much to leave it. A memorial service will be held for Eve later this spring
in Flint, Michigan. Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home is assisting the family with
arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 6, 2020