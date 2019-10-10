|
|
Evalyn Jacobson of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away on October 5, 2019. She was the third child born to Ernest and Edna (Lassiter) Forshee from Tuscola County, Michigan on October 13, 1926.
Older brothers Lloyd Theron Forshee and Edsel Monroe Forshee taught her to hunt, fish, and drive a car at a very early age. She had a paper route using a bicycle she purchased from a roadside find of $20. Her father had a restaurant in Fairgrove, Michigan (thumb area) that he built from stone dug from the fields. It still stands today! He was known for his baked goods from an outdoor self-built oven and of course homemade ice cream. Edna did flower arrangements for church and funerals and also applied makeup to the clients. So Evalyn learned all about cooking, canning, flowers, and sewing, a very self-sufficient lifestyle. She even rode with her father to help him deliver eggs to homes.
Going to school with a class of a few students at Fairgrove High School she excelled in math and English and wanted to go to college but her father said "no, you have been away for a year and I need you to help out in the lumber mill" a new business in Gaylord, Michigan. She had stayed behind to graduate with her class and worked as a nanny to twin young boys. The family were farmers so Evalyn rode tractor and learned many skills from them.
One night there was a fire in Gaylord. Vernon Thales Jacobson, a navy radio man pulled up to a stop sign next to Evalyn in her car and asked where the fire was. He arranged a meet up at the local soda shop. Since he was already sitting down when she arrived it wasn't evident that he was shorter than she was. Just six weeks later they were engaged. Height difference apparently wasn't a problem. Vernon (little Jake) had to finish his service in California while Evalyn worked the mill and awaited his discharge. They were married on Christmas Day 1945.
Like a lot of GIs Jake needed a job and was able to sign on with the Liquor Control of Michigan as an investigator. Evalyn stayed with the Jacobson family in Janesville, Wisconsin with his four sisters, Thelma, Millie, Alyce, and Elsie. His brother Gordon returned from Australia with a war bride Norma, the current last survivor of that generation. "They all loved Evalyn" said niece Lynn Danielwicz of Phoenix, Arizona.
With Jake's employment with the State of Michigan they lived in Detroit where Vicki Lee Bohnhoff (Jacobson) was born the following December, then to Alpena, Bessemer, and Sault Ste. Marie. Evalyn was ten years younger than Jake, and taller! She became known as Big Jake.
Jake "let his wife work" as long as she took care of Vicki, cleaned, cooked, and kept the house. Evalyn worked for a transportation company doing clerical work and was hired because of her quick walk and confidence. After the move to the Sault she was hired as a banker at First National Bank. She and another woman organized the first International Bridge Walk to Canada. Evalyn was active as an Ambassador wearing the famous red coat and helping celebrate new business openings. One responsibility was making the checkered flag decorations for every light post down through town on the inaugural day of the I-500 Snowmobile Race.
Evalyn was also a life member of the Hospital Auxiliary, served as a Trustee of First United Presbyterian Church and sang in their choir for many years along with Jake and some great friends, Elks Club, Bluebirds, and other groups such as a billiards team with Gloria Christianson of the Sault while wintering in Arizona.
Most people known Evalyn as a quilter because she made blankets for all her friends' of friends' babies. She dressed dolls for charity for several years along with Mary Filippis and usually did brides dresses, perhaps because she was married in a suit and always wanted to be a bride in a fancy gown. She sewed choir collars and bow ties, sewed all of Vicki's clothes choosing styles from magazines, her own work clothes, and dresses for friends and Vicki's friends too. Fairly often she would awake on Saturday, do housework, and decide to have a new dress for that evening. No one noticed that the hem was held together with tape. And then there were the many dance costumes that were finished on the way to the recital.
Thanks go to many locals who took care of her for the past few years including Kay Boyne (Jacobson, though not related), Sarah Jones, Joanne Greil, Roger Greil, Anita Flynn, and Doctor Ockenfels.
Evalyn also had a handsome son-in-law Bill Bohnhoff of Freeland, Michigan currently living with Vicki in Culver City (Los Angeles), California, a granddaughter Olivia Bohnhoff Harris of Denver, Colorado, and a great granddaughter Danika of Denver.
Thank you to the friends and community that made living in the Sault a strong welcoming experience, a best-ever hometown.
Memorial services will be held at the First United Presbyterian Church on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with Reverend Mark Gabbard officiating. Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. Memorials may be left to Hospice EUP (though Evalyn died quickly in War Memorial Hospital). Arrangements are in the care of Hovie Funeral Home.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 10, 2019