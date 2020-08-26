Faber Earl Bland, Jr., age 77, of Brimley, Michigan passed away Sunday afternoon, August 23, 2020, at the Hospice of the EUP – Hospice House.
Faber was born on August 22, 1943, in Morrilton, Arkansas, the son of the late Faber and Ethel (Gatewood) Bland, Sr. He graduated from high school in Conway, Arkansas and continued his education at University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, earning his bachelor's degree. Faber served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and later in the Seabee Reserves. He worked for Arkansas Fish and Game as a Fishery Biologist. Later he worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as Fishery Biologist in Minnesota, California, Lower Michigan, Oregon, and finally Brimley, where he retired. Faber enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing golf, and being outdoors.
Faber is survived by his wife: Laura Jean (Hettinger) Bland, whom he married on April 23, 1983, in Reno, Nevada; three children: Erik (Crystal Davenport) Bland of Atlanta, GA, Matt Bland of Brimley, MI, and Kelsey (Paul) Roehm of Grand Rapids, MI; two sisters: Ruby Bland and Annie (Eldridge) Fears both of Little Rock, AR; and a brother: Robert (Charlene) Bland of Conway, AR.
A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Condolences maybe left online at www.csmulder.com