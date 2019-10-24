|
|
Florence Rader of Lansing Michigan passed away on October 9, 2019. She was born in Detroit on December 7, 1942 to Floyd and Theodorsa (Kucharczyk) O'Polka.
She graduated from Pickford High School in 1961 and married Edwin Rader on November 18, 1961 in Goetzville, Michigan. In 1964 they moved to Lansing.
Florence is survived by her husband, Edwin; daughter, Angela; son, Edwin; mother, Theodorsa O'Polka; sister, Christine (Don) Mclean and special nephew, Joe (Mandy) McLean. Also surviving are brother-in-law, Tim Rader and sisters-in law Lucille (Chuck) Godin, Nina (Roger) Leach and Susan Moelller; and many other nieces and nephews. Florence was predeceased by her father, infant daughter, Cheryl and brother, Ted O'Polka.
Cremation has taken place and private graveside services were held Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lansing.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 24, 2019