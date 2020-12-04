Former Harvard resident Florence M. Alexander, 87, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings.
There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be given to First United Presbyterian Church, 555 Bingham Ave. Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49785. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Florence was born June 5, 1933, to Alfred & Mable (Watson) Edwards in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. She married William Alexander on December 22, 1949, he preceded her in death in 1981. Florence was a med nurse at Good Samaritan Village for over 30 years. She retired in 1996. Florence was a member of the United Church of Christ in Harvard.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Keith Wayne; granddaughter, Michelle Godding; and sister, Eleanor Tockey.
SURVIVORS:
Children & Spouses:
William L. & Carol Alexander – Harvard, NE
Jolene & Jim Rodenbaugh – Harvard, NE
Korrine & Bob Tanner – Hastings, NE
Grandchildren & Spouses:
Cassondra & Andrew Stock – Murdock, NE
Angela & Nate Chamberlain – Shickley, NE
Paul Alexander – Sidney, NE
Michael Rodenbaugh – Lincoln, NE
Jessicca Chery – Las Vegas, NV
Seth & Lexi Jensen – Shelton, NE
Great Grandchildren: 16
Sisters:
Alice Soorus – Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Marion Osborn – Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Brother:
Jim Edwards – Wilmington, NC
And many nieces, nephews, and other family members.