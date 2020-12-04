1/1
Florence M. Alexander
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Former Harvard resident Florence M. Alexander, 87, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings.

There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be given to First United Presbyterian Church, 555 Bingham Ave. Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49785. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Florence was born June 5, 1933, to Alfred & Mable (Watson) Edwards in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. She married William Alexander on December 22, 1949, he preceded her in death in 1981. Florence was a med nurse at Good Samaritan Village for over 30 years. She retired in 1996. Florence was a member of the United Church of Christ in Harvard.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Keith Wayne; granddaughter, Michelle Godding; and sister, Eleanor Tockey.

SURVIVORS:

Children & Spouses:
William L. & Carol Alexander – Harvard, NE
Jolene & Jim Rodenbaugh – Harvard, NE
Korrine & Bob Tanner – Hastings, NE

Grandchildren & Spouses:
Cassondra & Andrew Stock – Murdock, NE
Angela & Nate Chamberlain – Shickley, NE
Paul Alexander – Sidney, NE
Michael Rodenbaugh – Lincoln, NE
Jessicca Chery – Las Vegas, NV
Seth & Lexi Jensen – Shelton, NE

Great Grandchildren: 16

Sisters:
Alice Soorus – Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Marion Osborn – Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Brother:
Jim Edwards – Wilmington, NC

And many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
1225 N Elm Ave
Hastings, NE 68901
(402) 462-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved