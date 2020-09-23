1/1
Florence Suriano
1936 - 2020
On September 15th 2020, Suriano passed away at the age of 83. Florence was born November 19, 1936 in Detroit Michigan and raised in Sault Ste. Marie. Florence was preceded in death by her father Robert Matheson, mother Kathleen Matheson, her husband Patrick Suriano, her son Michael Suriano, and daughter-in-law Connie Suriano. She is survived by her son Greg, her sisters Kathleen and Roberta, her brother George, granddaughters Magan and Michaela, and her great grandchildren: Chris, Keira, Kiley, and Donivin, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Published in The Sault News on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

