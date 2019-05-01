Floyd Jay VanSloten, age 98, of Rudyard, Michigan passed away Sunday morning, April, 28, 2019 at War Memorial Hospital.

Floyd was born on November 21, 1920, in Rudyard, Michigan to the late Jake and Cora (DeWitt) VanSloten. He graduated from Rudyard High School with the class of 1939. Floyd served his country in the United States Army during WWII as a combat engineer. He fought in the European Theater through the countries of Italy, France, and Germany. On the last day of the war, he was injured.

On November 22, 1945, he married Johanna (Postma) VanSloten at the Rudyard Christian Reformed Church where they were members. He was an elder and deacon, as well as Sunday school superintendent and teacher. Floyd and his family did missionary work in Nigeria, Africa laying tile in a hospital for several months.

Floyd was the owner and operator of VanSloten Tile. He enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, just being outdoors, and tinkering with anything mechanical. In his younger years, he and his wife enjoyed hunting, fishing, and building their home.

Floyd is survived by his children: Steven VanSloten of St Ignace, MI, Barbara (Shane) McDonald of Rudyard, MI, and Phillip (Cynthia) VanSloten of Brimley, MI; five grandchildren: Joshua, Jeremy, Jennifer, Crystal, and Alicia; and two great-grandchildren: Daniel and Troy. He is also survived by two sisters: Wilma Decker and Beulah (Jim) Beacom both of Florida; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Johanna (Postma) VanSloten; two brothers: Vern and Dennis VanSloten; and two sisters: Mildred DeYoung and Laura Postma.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Rudyard Christian Reformed Church with Pastor John Kostelyk and Pastor Rod Case co-officiating. Friends may call at the church from noon until the time of service. Burial will be held at North Rudyard Cemetery following the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to s or Gideons International. Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home.