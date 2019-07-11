|
Fr. Norbert B. Landreville 86, of St. Ignace passed away Tuesday afternoon at Cheboygan Hospice House in Cheboygan. He was born September 6, 1932 in Hermansville, Michigan to Hector and Katherine (Maves) Landreville. He attended grade school in Hermansville at the Baraga Grade School, and attended Salvatorian Seminary at St. Nazianz, Wisconsin from 1946 to 1950. He attended St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul, Minn. from 1952 to 1954, then attended St. Johns Seminary in Plymouth, MI from 1954 to 1958. He received a BA. from St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul, Minn.
He was ordained a priest at St.Peter Cathedral by Bishop Thomas L. Noa on June 7, 1958. Hr served as Associate Pastor at St. Cecelia Church, Caspian; St Ambrose Church, Ironwood and St. Michael Church, Marquette. He served as a pastor at St. Catherine Church, Marinenisco, and St. Ann Mission, Bergland. He was appointed Newman Chaplain at Gogebic Community College, Ironwood. He then served as Pastor of Nativity Parish, Sault Ste. Marie and Chaplain of War Memorial Hospital in the Sault. He was appointed Dean of Sault Ste Marie Deanery and Diocesan Consultor in 1981.
He served as Pastor of St. Ignatius Loyola Church in St. Ignace in 1974 and also Immaculate Conception in Moran and St. Mary's Mission, Trout Lake. He then served as Pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Ironwood, and retired on July 1, 1998, returning to St. Ignace to live.
He was one of nine children born to the Landreville family, and only 2 survive - his brother Ray and a sister, Patricia Duisan in Washington, as well as many nieces and nephews. He has a caregiver and special friend, Linda Brown and her family.
Fr. Landreville loved to golf, and was a regular for many years in the morning rounds in St. Ignace. He was a very loved priest, and will be greatly missed. He served as fill in priest at Harbor Springs, Larch Lake and Cross Village several years.
Visitation will be held at St. Ignatius Loyola Church in St. Ignace on Thursday, July 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. Prayers will be at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 12 at noon with Fr. Frank Ricca, Fr. Jim Williams, Fr. Cory Litzner, and Fr. Emmet M. Norden and Fr. Peter Fosu concelebrating. Also many priests and Deacons from the Diocese will be attending. Burial will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jimbo Brown, CJ. Grendel, Leonard Valentine, Charlie Lilliquist, Mike Lilliquist, Jason Landreville, Jon McMullen.
Dodson Funeral Home assisted with arrangements. [email protected].
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 12, 2019