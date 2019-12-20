|
Frances "Francie" Elaine Robbins died surrounded by the love of her family on December
17, 2019.
Francie was born in Prescott, Michigan on October 27, 1928 to Arlington and Anna
Osborne. She was a life-long educator who began her education in a one-room school
house, graduated high school as salutatorian, and continued her higher education at
Central Michigan and Northern Michigan Universities completing both her bachelors and
masters degrees in elementary education. Francie was an educator for forty-seven years,
and the Brimley elementary principal from 1970 to 1995. She led numerous initiatives and
earned a wide-range of awards and recognitions for her tireless efforts to educate local
youth. In recognition of her contributions to the Brimley Area Schools, and the community,
the Brimley School Board dedicated the School Library in her name in 2013.
Francie was a devoted member of the First Congregational Church of Brimley guiding youth
programs and serving as the choir director for sixty-years. She was an active member of
the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, holding multiple leadership positions to
support women educators. She was the founding member of the Brimley Al-Anon chapter,
and one of the founding members of the Women Today Inc. and the Superior Township
Volunteer Ambulance core. Francie was a volunteer for the Bay Mills-Brimley Historical
Society, as well as numerous other community organizations and functions.
Francie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert (Bob) Robbins; her son Eric
Robbins; her sister, Lois Freeburn; her brother, Lloyd Osborne; her sister-in-law, Della
Osborne, and her granddaughter, Angel Charles.
She was a fiercely loyal friend and a devoted family matriarch who effortlessly transitioned
from the demands of her professional career to caring for her family. She enjoyed time in
her garden, baking (especially her famous cinnamon rolls) and days at the family cabin on
the shores of Lake Superior. She was affectionately known as "Ma" to her children and
grandchildren. She is survived in death by her children, G.J. Hallesy, Reg and Laurie
Robbins, Carole Robbins-Johnston; grandchildren, Darrell and Becky Mead, Sara and Paris
Billiot, Nathan Hallesy, Erica and Bryan Newland, Kurt Robbins, Steven and Tonya Robbins,
Cody Robbins; great-grandchildren D.J. and Ellen Mead, John Mead, Graydon Newland,
Meredith Newland, Deshawn Lowes, Brody Hallesy, Bobby Robbins and Mila Croad; greatgreat granddaughters Quinn and Alayna Mead; brother-in-law Claude Freeburn, and most
special nieces Bonnie Gerrity and Judy (Gary) Cole.
Services will be held at the First Congregational Church of Brimley on Saturday, December
21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12:00-3:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 3:00 p.m.
A reception will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made
to the First Congregational Church of Brimley (6984 M-221, Brimley, MI)
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 20, 2019