Frances Tallman, 83 of ST.Ignace passed away early Saturday morning, February 1 at home following a lingering illness. She was born in Sault Ste Marie on September 12,1936 to Russell Levi and Sadie (LaSage) McCall. She married Edward Tallman Sr. on February 5,1953 in Sault Ste Marie, and he died July 16,2003. She was a homemaker and also worked for Bell Isle Motel many years. She is an Elder member of Sault Tribe Chippewa Indians., and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic CHurch, Moran.She loved Gardening, and big family dinners, and making fudge. She also loved Bingo. She and her husband loved traveling west during winter when he was alive., He was an Iron Worker and had winters off many years.
She is survvied by daughters, Bonnie Tallman and Lori Tallman, St.Ignace; 2 brothers, Russell McCall and James and Terry McCall, of the Sault. Grandchildren, Amanda, Audie and Edward lll, and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Edward Jr. on March 12,1996. and her husband and a sister, Shirley Bishop.
No services are planned at this time. Her cremains will be buried next to her husband in ST.Ignatius Cemetery in the summer.
Dodson Funeral Home assisted the family with [email protected]
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 7, 2020