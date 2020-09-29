Francis H. Lordson, 80 of Vermontville and formerly of Pickford MI died peacefully at the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.



Francis was born October 2, 1939 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan the son of Alfred and Agnes Lordson Francis was employed as a laborer in the Laborer's Union Local 998/499 from 1960-1998. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and proudly served his country in the 37th Field Artillery Unit from 1962 to 1965.



Francis was preceded in death by his wife, Joy on October 27, 2005. Surviving are his daughter, Andrea H. Perry of LaGrange, Indiana; grandchildren, Raeleen Hapeman of Battle Creek, Eric Hapeman of Vermontville and Robert Hapeman of Ypsilanti. In addition to his wife, Francis was also preceded in death by his parents; his brother Norman Lordson, his sister and her husband, Mae and Clifford Anderson, his brother-in-law, Max Waun and many other family members and friends.



Per Francis' wishes his cremated remains will be interred at Donaldson Cemetery, Sault Ste. Marie MI with military honors.



Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research. Arrangements are by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek, MI. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdlecom.

