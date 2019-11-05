|
Francis "Frank" Quinlivan, age 64, of Barbeau, Michigan passed away October 31, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey, Michigan.
Frank was born on April 1, 1955, in County Clare, Ireland to Patrick and Bridget (Nilan) Quinlivan. He was a proud Irishman who loved his Irish music, and with a little encouragement would break into song. His smiling Irish eyes and wit made him unforgettable and a friend to many. Helping his neighbors, especially the elderly, was important to him. He loved his family, was proud of his son and adored his daughter-in-law and grandchildren. He will be missed by many.
Frank is survived by his wife: Ellen Patricia (O'Jibway) Quinlivan; a son: Paul (Gerrie) Nally; three grandchildren: Michael, Conor, Aoife; a brother: Paddy Quinlivan; sisters: Susan (Michael) Davoren; Biddy (Keith) McMullen; Jane Quinlivan; Teresa (Majella) Quinlivan; 22 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews. Frank's family lives in Ireland.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Barbeau, MI, with Brother John Hascall as celebrant.
Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 5, 2019