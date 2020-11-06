Frank Haynes Laundy, Jr., 89, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away October 30, 2020 at his home. He was born May 8, 1931 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to his parents Frank Laundy, Sr. and Geneura Laundy. America lost a good man on October 30, 2020. Born in the Soo, career as a teacher in Florida and back home to enjoy his retirement in the Shallows. My dad lived a long and fulfilling life. He spoiled his wife Lois and loved his children and family. Born during the depression, 1931, and a boy during WWII. He grew up during some of our countries most trying times. He represented the values and morals of a American past that is not often seen today and carried those traits to his final day. He did his time in the army, went to college and married his high school sweetheart. As a teacher of American history, he taught thousands of young minds, molding and disciplining young Americans for 39 years. He traveled the world and raised a strong and decent family. In the summers, he raised his boys, Lance and Loren, in the back of a camper on a pickup truck. They drove to every state in the U.S. except Hawaii although he thought about renting a boat. Mom said no. Also trips to every province in Canada and Mexico. To this day I thank him. My dad was a man of strong ethics and morals. He wasn't a saint but certainly not a sinner. He knew right from wrong, was kind and loving, treated people with respect and set a good example to the young minds he taught. He was a good and honest man and led by example. He made me the man I am today and I am the seed that stayed close to the tree. I love and thank you dad. With a heavy heart and tears in the eye, this last week was the hardest in my life but his strength got me through. It is how it should be, a son protected and cared for in turn fulfills the cycle. Dad's final week, I was proud to care and protect him from the pains of death. We covered the joys of life and family, then moments into our history he passed peacefully with no pain. I dressed him and folded his arms, kissed his cheek and cried at the passing of the best man I have ever known, and the loss of a piece of America we all love and cherish. We all love you dad, Lance, Beverly, and Derek Laundy; Fred, Myrna, Morgan, and Kevin Laundy; family, friends, and students. Special thanks to my Uncle Freddy, Aunt Myrna, and cousins Morgan and Kevin. I could not have done

it alone, thank you. Thanks to the good people of the Soo and friends of my father. God Bless you all. Lance W. Laundy.

