Frank Joseph Shannon, age 91, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away late Monday evening, April 29, 2019, at McKinley Manor.

He was born on Sugar Island, Michigan on March 27, 1928 to the late Charles and Jenny (Gurnoe) Shannon. He was the oldest of eight children. Frank served his country in the U.S. Army as a truck driver and mechanic. On January 3, 1961, he married Mary Powell in Durand, Michigan. He retired from Chevrolet truck and bus after many years of work. He enjoyed his family and friends. He also enjoyed farming and raising thoroughbred racehorses.

Frank is survived by his children: Judy (Melvin) Frechette of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Diane Shannon of Lansing, MI, Patricia LaBranche of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Sylvia (Truman) Stephenson, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Terry (Jim) Patterson of Grand Blanc, MI, Billie Jo Pudil, of Lansing, MI, Michael Shannon of Lansing, MI, and Mark Shannon of Sierra Vista, AZ; several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Mary Helen Shannon; two sons: Franklin Shannon and Rocky Pudil; and a daughter: Wanda LaBranche.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home from noon until the time of the service. Burial will be at Will Walk Cemetery on a later date.

Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary