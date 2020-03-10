|
|
Frank William King, age 65, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away peacefully with his
family by his side, on Thursday March 5, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.
Frank was born December 9, 1954 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to William (Bill) and Mary
(Rucker) King. Frank worked as a pipefitter with Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 23 out of
Rockford, Illinois.
Frank loved to work. He was a jack of all trades: a mechanic, engineer, welder, electrician, and
a carpenter. After he retired he opened his own mechanic shop K&S Repair where he spent
numerous hours fixing vehicles for the ones he loved most: his friends and family. Frank was
fluent in sarcasm, had the gift of gab with a notorious sense of humor. What Frank loved the
most was his family, especially his wife of 45 years of marriage, Jackie- his high school sweet
heart.
Frank is survived by: his wife Jackie (Leach) King who he married on July 5, 1975 in Antigo,
Wisconsin, children: Steve (Jess) King, Jaime King, Frank King, Jill (Mike) Lawson and Joseph
King all of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, grandchildren: Rileigh, Archie, Anna, Jack, Brenden,
Connor, Hazel, Aiden, Brooklynne, Neil, Sawyer, and Jameson, siblings: John King of St. Clair
Shores, Michigan, AnnMarie (Robert) Amell of St. Johns, Michigan, and Ruth (Nyle) Clow of
Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph and parents
William and Mary King.
A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Niigaanagiizhik
Ceremonial Building, funeral and pipe ceremony and meal to follow. Clark Bailey Newhouse
Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at
www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 10, 2020