Fred Thomas Amarose Jr. passed away on October 22, 2020 at Castle Rock Retirement Home. He was born January 19, 1954 in Sault Sainte Marie, MI to Fred and Marilyn Amarose. Fred enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He worked for the Great Lakes Freighters for 20 years before retiring.
Fred is survived by his brother Wayne Amarose of Sault Sainte Marie, MI and Ken (Judy) Amarose of Atlanta, Georgia. Nephew Nathaniel (Rosa) Amarose of Nevada City, California. Nieces Allyse Amarose of Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, Aubree (Timothy) Archer of Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, and Autumn Amarose of Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan. He is also survived by great-nephews Ethan and Luke Alamo, and Jameson Archer, great-niece Jordynn Archer, and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Per Fred's wishes there will be no services and his ashes will be spread on the Great Lakes. Clark Funeral Cremation Burial Services assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com