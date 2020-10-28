1/
Fred Thomas Amarose Jr.
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Thomas Amarose Jr. passed away on October 22, 2020 at Castle Rock Retirement Home. He was born January 19, 1954 in Sault Sainte Marie, MI to Fred and Marilyn Amarose. Fred enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He worked for the Great Lakes Freighters for 20 years before retiring.

Fred is survived by his brother Wayne Amarose of Sault Sainte Marie, MI and Ken (Judy) Amarose of Atlanta, Georgia. Nephew Nathaniel (Rosa) Amarose of Nevada City, California. Nieces Allyse Amarose of Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, Aubree (Timothy) Archer of Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, and Autumn Amarose of Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan. He is also survived by great-nephews Ethan and Luke Alamo, and Jameson Archer, great-niece Jordynn Archer, and many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Per Fred's wishes there will be no services and his ashes will be spread on the Great Lakes. Clark Funeral Cremation Burial Services assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Kenny and Wayne, I’m so sorry to hear of Freddie’s passing. He was always such a nice, fun loving fellow. He will be missed.
I have many fond childhood memories of the Amarose household that I will always treasure.
May God comfort you and your families in the days and weeks to come. You are in our prayers.
Cindy and Joe
Cindy Torrence
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved