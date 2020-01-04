|
Frederick Joseph Lounds, Sr. passed away peacefully at Ball Hospice House on
Friday December 27, 2019 at the age of 95.
Fred was born May 15, 1924 to William and Mabel (Murray) Lounds in Sault
Ste. Marie, the youngest of 10 children. He grew up working on the family farm
until his marriage to Norma Perault on January 29, 1943. They were married for
75 years, raising two sons.
Fred was a proud veteran of WWII, serving in the army in Germany and
Belgium where he earned two Purple Hearts. Shortly after his return home, he
began his career as a salesman for Gamble Robinson Co. from which he retired
after 34 years. He was an avid fan of Detroit sports teams, especially the
Tigers. He could build and repair almost anything, including the three homes he
built for his family.
Fred is predeceased by his parents; siblings Elizabeth, Roylance, Earl, Treva
Thompson, Frank, Enid Campbell, Hubert, Dorothy Clow and Willard; wife
Norma and son Frederick Joseph Lounds, Jr.
He is survived by son Jim (Marina), daughter-in-law Sue Lounds; grandchildren
Joel (Amy) Lounds, Travis Lounds, Patricia (Andrew) Wood and Karen (fiancé
Brett Sandstrom) Lounds; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and
nephews. Special thanks to the nieces and nephews who called and visited
over the past year. Your thoughtfulness and kindness will always be
remembered.
A private family burial will take place in the spring. The family asks that
memorials be directed to Hospice of the EUP, 308 W. 12
th Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783. Online condolences may be left at
www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 4, 2020